LONDON Jan 31 Britain's BT returned to
quarterly revenue growth for the first time in four and a half
years on Friday, driven by record customer demand for superfast
broadband and its growing new sports TV service.
The 168-year-old former state telecoms monopoly, which last
reported revenue growth shortly before a major profit warning in
the first quarter of 2009, said revenue for the three months to
the end of December was up 2 percent to 4.6 billion pounds,
ahead of expectations at 4.5 billion pounds.
The group also posted third quarter pretax profit ahead of
expectations, due to continued improvements at its Global
Services division, the unit behind a 2008 and 2009 profit
warning that handles the IT needs of multi-national
corporations.