LONDON Jan 31 Britain's BT returned to quarterly revenue growth for the first time in four and a half years on Friday, driven by record customer demand for superfast broadband and its growing new sports TV service.

The 168-year-old former state telecoms monopoly, which last reported revenue growth shortly before a major profit warning in the first quarter of 2009, said revenue for the three months to the end of December was up 2 percent to 4.6 billion pounds, ahead of expectations at 4.5 billion pounds.

The group also posted third quarter pretax profit ahead of expectations, due to continued improvements at its Global Services division, the unit behind a 2008 and 2009 profit warning that handles the IT needs of multi-national corporations.