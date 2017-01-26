LONDON Jan 26 Britain's BT Group lost a fifth of its value this week after it said a scandal in Italy had blown a 530 million pound hole in its accounts and warned that demand for its business and government services had slowed.

It slashed revenue, earnings and cash flow forecasts for two years in its statement announcing the news on Tuesday, days before it publishes third-quarter results on Friday.

The shares lost all the gains made since Gavin Patterson became chief executive in 2013.

Below are details about the situation:

BT ITALIA

Headquartered in Milan and employing around 1,200 people in Italy, BT Italia came about following a string of mergers and tie-ups that started between BT and local players in the 1990s. In the year to end-March 2016, it made up 1 percent of BT Group's reported core earnings.

The firm, which competes with Telecom Italia, operates a 16,000 km (10,000 mile) fibre network across Italy that serves business clients including Fiat, ENI and Mediaset, giving it 16 percent of the market in business data transmission.

WHISTLEBLOWER

The 171-year-old BT first realised it had problems in Italy when a whistleblower arrived at its headquarters near St Paul's Cathedral in London last summer, a person familiar with the situation said. BT has said it asked KPMG to conduct a forensic investigation of the business and in September it suspended several executives in Italy.

In October the firm wrote down the value of its Italian operations by 145 million pounds but said the issue would not affect its full-year financial targets. On Tuesday it more than trebled that writedown to 530 million pounds.

WHAT WENT ON IN ITALY?

The source said executives at BT Italia had used complex financial arrangements to mask the true performance of the business and that while BT Italia had appeared to be contributing to group earnings, BT now thinks it was loss making for several years.

According to the source, executives colluded with suppliers and third-party firms, known as factoring companies, to secure loans against money it was owed and to pay suppliers. Equipment was also leased out to third parties at inflated prices.

The deals enabled the executives to reduce costs, inflate cash flow and mask the profitability of the company.

LOSS OF BUSINESS

Although the Italian scandal grabbed the headlines, BT investors were more rattled by the warning that work from the British government and multi-national corporations was slowing - a core part of the business. The CEO said it was partially due to a weak economy and partially due to uncertainty around Britain's exit from the EU.

Contracts were not renewed and many were not proving as profitable as hoped. Of the cut to 2018 core earnings, more than half is attributed to this slowdown.

COUNTING THE COST

The scale of the warning from BT, which had steadily grown earnings after struggling during the 2008 downturn, wiped nearly 8 billion pounds off its market value, reducing it to 30 billion pounds.

It said it now did not expect revenue to grow for the next two years after earlier forecasting it would, and estimated 2016/17 free cash flow at 2.5 billion pounds, as much as 700 million pounds below the original forecast.

WHAT HAPPENS NOW?

In Milan, prosecutors have opened an investigation into allegations of false accounting and embezzlement.

In New York, the firm is facing at least two shareholder lawsuits which accuse the company of securities fraud. The suits are seeking class-action status and also name three executives - CEO Patterson, former CEO Ian Livingston and former Finance Director Tony Chanmugam - as defendants.

BT said such cases were standard procedure in the U.S. "Our position will, of course, be defended robustly."

In London, Bentham Europe, which provides financial backing for group legal claims and which pursued retailer Tesco over a similar scandal, has said it is investigating BT and has already been approached by unhappy shareholders.

The Financial Reporting Council is considering whether to investigate BT's auditors PWC. PWC has declined to comment.

OTHER CHALLENGES?

BT has in recent years invested heavily in sports rights to grow its TV operations and transformed the business by buying mobile operator EE.

The auction for the next round of European Champions League rights will take place in March, meaning the firm could go head-to-head with rival Sky with its cash flow under pressure.

It is also locked in a high-profile battle with the regulator Ofcom over its running of the national broadband network, and it is likely to have to increase payments into its pension scheme after the deficit ballooned. (Reporting by Kate Holton and Paul Sandle; editing by Philippa Fletcher)