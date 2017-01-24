MILAN Jan 24 Milan prosecutors have opened an
investigation into BT's Italian unit over alleged false
accounting and embezzlement, two sources with knowledge of the
matter said, hours after the parent company issued a profit
warning linked to the scandal.
BT lost a fifth of its market value on Tuesday when the
Italian accounting irregularities compounded a sudden slowdown
in its British government work, forcing the telecoms group to
cut forecasts for the next two years.
The telecoms group said a review had found a complex set of
improper sales, purchase and leasing transactions at the Italian
unit, leaving it with a 530 million pound ($663 million) black
hole in its accounts.
No one has been placed under investigation by the Milan
prosecutors for the time being, the sources told Reuters.
($1 = 0.7992 pounds)
(Reporting by Emilio Parodi, writing by Agnieszka Flak)