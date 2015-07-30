LONDON, July 30 BT Group posted
first-quarter revenue and core earnings in line with forecasts
on Thursday and said it was on track to meet full-year
expectations due to solid demand for broadband and its new
Champions League pay-TV offering.
The British broadband market leader, which is buying the
country's biggest mobile network EE, reported core earnings up
1 percent to 1.4 billion pounds ($2.2 billion), bang in line
with market expectations.
Revenue came in at 4.3 billion pounds, in line with
forecasts and flat on an underlying basis, which marks an
improving trend of the fourth quarter.
($1 = 0.6412 pounds)
