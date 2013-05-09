LONDON May 9 Britain's BT is to offer its new channels carrying Premier League soccer for free to its existing broadband customers, it announced on Thursday, in an aggressive move to take on rival BSkyB in the pay-TV market.

BT said it would make its new channels free to any homes taking BT Broadband. Those without BT, such as BSkyB customers, will be able to pay 15 pounds per month to access the content which includes Premier League soccer, rugby and other sports.