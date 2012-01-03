LONDON Jan 3 Bonds issued by BTA Bank , majority-owned by Kazakhstan's sovereign wealth fund, fell to record lows on Tuesday as analysts said the bank had so far failed to make $150 million in coupon payments, risking a default.

BTA, Kazakhstan's third-largest bank by assets, said late last month that it would propose a further debt restructuring at a shareholder meeting on Jan 26, following an initial debt restructuring completed in 2010.

The bank said last week it may not have enough cash to make Jan 3 coupon payments.

BTA's dollar bond due 2018 traded as low as 18 cents on the dollar, giving a record high yield of 80.1 percent.

"The latest decline in the price of the BTA senior debt reflects ambiguities about whether the due coupons have or would be paid, following the chairman's hints last week," said Richard Segal, analyst at Jefferies.

The coupon payment should reach investors through the Euroclear settlement system, analysts said.

A Euroclear spokesman declined to comment on BTA, but said any dollar bond issuers would have until the close of U.S. business to make coupon payments on time.

Analysts say there is a grace period of 10 working days in which the bank can still pay the coupon before it is classified as being in default.

This would give BTA until around Jan 18 to pay, following Kazakhstan's Jan 15 parliamentary election.

Kazakh markets were closed for a holiday on Tuesday and BTA was not available for comment.

Sovereign wealth fund Samruk-Kazyna, which owns 81.5 percent of the bank, has said it would support a further restructuring of BTA.

But its billionaire head Timur Kulibayev was fired on Monday by his father-in-law, President Nursultan Nazarbayev, after a months-long strike by workers at its oil and gas unit erupted into Kazakhstan's deadliest violence in decades. (Additional reporting by Robin Paxton in Almaty)