LONDON, Jan 12 (IFR) - Senior creditors of Kazakh bank BTA have expressed their disappointment after a meeting with the lender failed to convince it to meet a coupon payment on USD2bn of debt.

The meeting was held yesterday in London to resolve the impasse, which arose after Kazakhstan's third-biggest bank failed to honour an estimated USD160m interest payment on its 10.75% 2018s that was due on January 3.

BTA has until January 18 to meet the obligation, otherwise it risks triggering an outright default. But at yesterday's meeting it indicated it is unlikely to do so.

"The adhoc group of senior creditors is very disappointed with the outcome of this meeting," said a statement issued on Thursday. "BTA has ample liquidity to make the coupon payment, as evidenced by its financial statements and regulatory filings."

BTA Bank is 81.5% owned by Samruk-Kazyna, Kazakhstan's sovereign wealth fund. The bondholders also laid blame on Samruk and the central bank for BTA's failings.

"Each of Samruk-Kazyna and the National Bank of Kazakhstan is responsible for the inexcusable and unfortunate deterioration of BTA's financial condition, including as a result of their costly funding arrangements with BTA and failures of corporate governance and regulatory oversight," added the statement.

"Creditors who have relied on BTA's financial statements and the regulatory data are shocked by the apparent misstatements in these accounts and by the rapid negative turnaround in BTA's reported financial condition."

It continued: "BTA's failure to pay the coupon that was due at the beginning of January and the continued resistance of Samruk-Kazyna and the National Bank of Kazakhstan to take responsibility for BTA's dire circumstances will lead to a default situation and create an environment that is anything but conducive to further discussions with creditors, as well as to the institution of potential legal action against BTA, Samruk-Kazyna and the National Bank of Kazakhstan

"The creditors are extremely disappointed to be in this position only 18 months after they took an 80% haircut on their debts. Samruk-Kazyna and the National Bank of Kazakhstan seem unconcerned about fostering a reputation for Kazakhstan as a hostile place for foreign investment."

Saved once

The government has already saved BTA once after it was forced to restructure its debt following the onset of the credit crunch, a process that was completed in August 2010. The bank, though, is facing a second restructuring after posting a net loss of about USD1.4bn in the first nine months of 2011. Analysts reckon the lender needs at least USD4bn of extra capital to restore it to health and reduce funding costs.

Earlier this week Kazakhstan's central bank governor, Grigoriy Marchenko, moved to ease concerns about the bank by telling a press conference that the monetary authority would support a further restructuring, if necessary.

Moody's, the ratings agency, estimates that under a second restructuring the possible losses for BTA's senior bondholders may range between 30%-50%. (Reporting by Bakyt Azimkanov; Editing by Sudip Roy)