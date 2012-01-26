ALMATY Jan 26 Shareholders in Kazakh bank BTA voted against a debt restructuring plan at a meeting on Thursday, the bank said in a statement.

BTA, Kazakhstan's third-biggest bank by assets, said it would continue to pursue its plan for a second debt restructuring and that it hoped within the next few days to form a creditors' committee to explore its options. (Reporting by Robin Paxton; Editing by Dmitry Solovyov)