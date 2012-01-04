BRIEF-Charter Hall sees FY17 operating earnings of 30.4 cents per unit
* Reit's fy17 guidance for operating earnings is expected to be 30.4 cents per unit
ALMATY/LONDON Jan 4 BTA, Kazakhstan's third-largest bank by assets, failed to make around $160 million in coupon payments due by Jan. 3, three sources told Reuters on Wednesday.
"By the end of the day on January 3, the bank had not made payments on coupons for a sum of around $160 million," said one source within the bank, on condition of anonymity.
One bondholder said: "We cannot find any record that we have been paid."
BTA declined to comment. (Reporting by Mariya Gordeyeva in Almaty, Sujata Rao and Carolyn Cohn in London; Writing by Robin Paxton; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)
Feb 19 Large parts of Northern California were placed on a flood advisory on Sunday ahead of a storm system expected to bring heavy rain, wind and snow to the state, still cleaning up from a deadly storm that deluged Southern California two days ago.
* Western Australia's Water Corporation superannuation plan will transfer to AMP's signaturesuper master trust