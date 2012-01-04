* Payment of around $160 mln was due Jan. 3

* BTA had warned investors of inability to pay

* Bank has 10-working-day grace period to avoid default

* BTA proposes second debt restructuring (Adds detail, background)

By Mariya Gordeyeva and Carolyn Cohn

ALMATY/LONDON, Jan 4 BTA, Kazakhstan's third-largest bank by assets, missed a Jan. 3 deadline to make around $160 million in coupon payments and risks default if it fails to pay within a grace period of 10 working days, three sources said on Wednesday.

BTA, majority owned by Kazakhstan's sovereign wealth fund, had warned investors that it might be unable to make payments on time as it prepares to persuade creditors to accept a second debt restructuring at a shareholders' meeting set for Jan. 26.

"We cannot find any record that we have been paid," one bondholder told Reuters on condition of anonymity, adding later that the paying agent for the dollar bond due 2018 confirmed non-payment of the coupon.

A second bondholder confirmed payment had not been received on time.

A source within the bank, also speaking on condition of anonymity, said: "By the end of the day on January 3, the bank had not made payments on coupons for a sum of around $160 million."

BTA declined to comment.

As deadline approached on Tuesday, doubts surrounding the coupon payments sent BTA's dollar bond due 2018 down to 18 cents on the dollar, giving a record high yield of 80.1 percent.

A bond trader said on Wednesday that the bond was trading at 17 to 19 cents on the dollar.

BTA was the largest of Kazakhstan's banks to default in 2009 when the financial crisis hit Central Asia's largest economy, laying bare the banking sector's exposure to bloated real estate markets and an excessive reliance on external funding.

The bank managed to cut net debt by about two thirds to $4.2 billion through a programme agreed upon with creditors in 2010, which installed sovereign wealth fund Samruk-Kazyna as its 81.5-percent shareholder.

BTA has relied largely on the fund's support since, after struggling with persistent bad loans, slow growth in the non-commodity sectors of Kazakhstan's resource-dependent economy, and the cost of servicing its government funding package.

In a letter published on Dec. 27, BTA board chairman Anvar Saidenov said "management anticipates that the bank may not have sufficient prudent levels of cash to make the next interest payment due on certain of its indebtedness".

A London-based fund manager, who also holds the BTA bond, said the market had been largely prepared for the non-payment of the coupons since this announcement.

"We are not surprised today, though we were surprised last month when they started floating the idea that they may not be able to pay," the fund manager said.

Analysts and the bank source said there was a grace period of 10 working days in which the bank could still pay the coupon before it is classified as being in default. This would give BTA until after a Kazakh parliamentary election on Jan. 15 to pay. (Additional reporting by Sujata Rao in London; Writing by Robin Paxton; Editing by Will Waterman)