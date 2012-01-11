* Second creditor representative leaves BTA board
* Creditors threaten legal action if coupon not paid
* CEO also quits on health grounds
ALMATY, Jan 11 The second of two creditor
representatives on the board of BTA left the Kazakh
bank on Wednesday as it gears up for emergency talks with
creditors enraged about a looming debt restructuring and the
non-payment of a coupon due last week.
Christoph Shoefboeck's powers were terminated with immediate
effect, BTA said. His departure follows the resignation last
week of Maarten Leo Pronk, the other creditor representative on
the board of Kazakhstan's third-biggest bank by assets.
BTA said in a statement that its 43-year-old chief executive
Marat Zairov had also resigned due to health reasons after less
than five months in the job. It denied Zairov's departure was in
any way linked to disagreements over debt restructuring plans.
Askhat Beisenbayev, BTA's deputy chief executive, will step
into the chief executive's role temporarily, the bank said.
BTA, majority owned by Kazakhstan's sovereign wealth fund,
will attempt this week to persuade investors that a second debt
restructuring is the only way to avoid bankruptcy as its capital
shortfall widens. The fund has said it supports the plan.
BTA was the largest of Kazakhstan's banks to default in 2009
when the financial crisis hit Central Asia's largest economy,
laying bare the banking sector's exposure to bloated real estate
markets and an excessive reliance on external funding.
The bank cut net debt by about two-thirds to $4.2 billion
through a programme agreed upon with creditors last year, which
installed the wealth fund as its 81.5-percent shareholder. But
it has struggled to recover losses and address its bad loans.
Despite frequent reassurances from the wealth fund,
Samruk-Kazyna, that it would support BTA, the bank is in
technical default after failing to make $160 million in coupon
payments due on Jan. 3.
It has a grace period of 10 working days to make the payment
before the default becomes official. Outraged investors have
threatened legal action should it fail to pay.
"The worst thing is when a borrower has the money but
doesn't want to pay it," said a bondholder, who spoke on
condition of anonymity.
The bank's 2018 bond is trading below 20 cents on the dollar
, implying investors might have to write off up to
80 percent of their investment in a second restructuring.
Samruk-Kazyna's inability or unwillingness to meet payments
on BTA's debt is also hitting appetite for other Kazakh assets,
with bonds of Kazkommertsbank and Temirbank
also posting heavy recent falls.
For a TIMELINE on BTA's recent history:
(Reporting by Robin Paxton)