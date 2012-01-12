ALMATY Jan 12 Kazakh bank BTA
is poised to sell its 34 percent stake in Turkey's Sekerbank
to its main shareholder, sovereign wealth fund
Samruk-Kazyna, as it attempts to persuade angry creditors to
accept a second debt restructuring.
BTA, Kazakhstan's third-largest bank by assets, expects a
deal to sell its Sekerbank stake for $166 million to be
completed "very soon", the bank said in a presentation to GDR
holders dated Jan. 11 and published on its website on Thursday.
It said the transaction price had been confirmed by a
"fairness opinion" given by an unidentified third party.
"The transaction foresees that BTA keeps the upside
potential in case of the future sale of Sekerbank shares (by
Samruk-Kazyna)," the bank said in the presentation, without
giving further details.
BTA has enraged many of its creditors by announcing plans
for a second debt restructuring and entering technical default
after missing a $160 million coupon payment due on Jan. 3. The
bank is meeting with investors in London this week.
Chairman Anvar Saidenov told Reuters on Wednesday that BTA,
facing a $5 billion capital shortfall by the end of this year,
could not survive without a second round of debt restructuring.
An initial deal with creditors struck in 2010 cut the bank's
debt by two-thirds to $4.2 billion.
A group of creditors expressed their disappointment after
Wednesday's meeting and insisted BTA, owned 81.5-percent by
Samruk-Kazyna since the 2010 restructuring, had enough liquidity
to make the coupon payment.
BTA said in the presentation that it had identified non-core
assets, including insurance company London Almaty and pension
fund Ular Umit.
"Disposal processes have partially been initiated but market
conditions have been sub-optimal to proceed with positive
outcomes," it said. "Asset disposals are on the agenda and shall
be realised above book value so as to maximise capital impacts."
(Editing by Greg Mahlich)