ALMATY, Sept 30 BTA , Kazakhstan's third-largest bank by assets, has repaid its second $175 million instalment of a trade finance loan agreed as part of its debt restructuring process, the bank said on Friday.

BTA, owned 81.5 percent by Kazakhstan's sovereign wealth fund, was the biggest of four Kazakh lenders to default in 2009. It reduced its net debt to $4.2 billion from $12.2 billion through a restructuring programme completed last year.

The bank made the first $175 million repayment of the loan under a Revolving Committed Trade Finance Facility Agreement in March this year. The next repayment -- the third of four -- is due by the end of March 2012.

In July, BTA met a $166.4 million bond coupon payment, making good on its pledges to investors who had feared it might default on the payment. (Reporting by Olga Orininskaya; Editing by Will Waterman)