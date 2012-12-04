* BTA plans to restructure debt for second time since 2010

* Majority of voting GDR holders also approve debt plan

* Claimants' meeting scheduled for Dec. 5

By Robin Paxton

ALMATY, Dec 4 BTA, Kazakhstan's third-largest bank by assets, has won a vote by its shareholders, dominated by the state sovereign wealth fund, to restructure its $11.2 billion of debt, the second such agreement with creditors in as many years.

In its first restructuring in 2010 BTA had cut net debt by two thirds to $4.2 billion in a deal that bought sovereign wealth fund Samruk-Kazyna an 81.5-percent stake.

BTA said on Wednesday that 99.4 percent of shareholders who took part in an extraordinary general meeting on Monday approved the latest deal that will include some cash for creditors and new loan notes with a ominal amount of $750 million.

Investors have said the terms of the restructuring imply creditors will be asked to write off around 55 percent of their investment, depending on the paper held. Every member of a creditors' committee except Nomura agreed to the term sheet presented in October.

At Monday's meeting holders of BTA shares via Global Depositary Receipts, representing 33 percent of GDRs outstanding, voted 89.5 percent in favour, BTA said, dispelling concerns they might have stalled the deal given the risk of diluting their shareholding.

Most GDR holders are classified as "offshore" and therefore ineligible to vote. But many are also bondholders, who would ultimately stand to benefit from the debt restructuring.

The bank said participation in the extraordinary shareholders' meeting represented 86.7 percent of the bank's total outstanding shares.

"In the words of one market participant, 'something is better than nothing'," Richard Segal, analyst at Jefferies, wrote in a note. "This long restructuring struggle seems to be approaching a final conclusion."

BTA defaulted in 2009 after the financial crisis struck Kazakhstan, Central Asia's largest economy, and laid bare the banking sector's exposure to bloated real estate markets and its over-reliance on external funding.

After the first restructuring in 2010 Samruk-Kazyna failed to find a buyer for its stake, however, and later upset creditors who had expected more tangible support. It did not guarantee BTA's debt and the bank, plagued by persistent bad loans, defaulted this year on a $2.1 billion bond due 2018.

The bond, itself a product of the previous restructuring, was trading at around 42 cents on the dollar on Tuesday, up two points since the end of last week and significantly higher than levels as low as 16 cents on the dollar in early September.

Segal said that he expected further gains, perhaps to 45 or 46 cents on the dollar, within the next three to four weeks as the debt restructuring appears set to meet its year-end target.

The latest restructuring deal was announced on Oct. 3 and includes a $1.59 billion subordinated loan for BTA from Samruk-Kazyna, whose ownership of the bank will rise to more than 90 percent.

The new notes will have a semi-annual coupon of 5.5 percent per year and will mature in 2022. Senior noteholders would receive $957.8 million in cash, BTA said at the time.

The bank's claimants are due to meet in Almaty later on Wednesday to discuss the restructuring plan. (Editing by Greg Mahlich)