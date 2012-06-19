BRIEF-Ronshine China proposes additional issue of U.S. dollar denominated senior notes
* Proposed additional issue of us$ denominated senior notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ALMATY, June 19 Kazakh bank BTA, in talks with creditors on a second debt restructuring, has suspended the listing of its securities on the Euro MTF Market of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange.
"The suspension of the listing is due to the current process of the bank's restructuring and does not mean that these securities will be fully delisted," BTA said on Tuesday.
BTA, the central Asian state's third-largest lender by assets, listed its global depository receipts and New Notes in Luxembourg in February 2011, after completing the first debt restructuring.
BTA was the largest of Kazakhstan's banks to default in 2009 during the financial crisis, laying bare the local banking sector's exposure to bloated real estate markets and an excessive reliance on external funding.
The bank cut net debt by about two thirds through an earlier restructuring programme agreed with creditors in 2010, which installed sovereign wealth fund Samruk-Kazyna as its 81.5 percent shareholder.
By proposing a second restructuring, BTA angered some creditors, who had expected Samruk-Kazyna to lend more tangible support.
BTA said last week it had begun formal discussions with creditors, hoping to make progress on its debt restructuring plan by the end of this month. (Reporting by Mariya Gordeyeva; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Dan Lalor)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: APAC Covered Bonds Quarterly - 4Q16 https://www.fitchratings.com/site/re/893847 SYDNEY/SEOUL, February 13 (Fitch) Most Asia-Pacific (APAC) covered bond programmes benefit from a wider buffer against downgrade following the implementation of Fitch Rating's updated covered bond criteria on 26 October 2016, the agency says. This reflects the higher maximum rating uplift of six notches under the new paymen
WASHINGTON, Feb 13 The United States blacklisted Venezuela's Vice President Tareck El Aissami for drug trafficking, the first crackdown by the Trump administration against a top official in President Nicolas Maduro's government for money laundering and the drug trade.