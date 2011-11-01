MOSCOW/ALMATY Nov 1 BTA , Kazakhstan's third-largest bank by assets, posted a loss of around 65 billion tenge ($439 million) in September, driven by higher bad loan provisions, central bank data showed on Tuesday.

The loss comes a day after the International Monetary Fund urged Kazakhstan to urgently address the issue of non-performing loans.

BTA was the largest of four Kazakh lenders to default in 2009. In exchange for support, the state got a majority stake in the lender, which was Kazakhstan's biggest bank by assets before the crisis.

Separately from National Bank data, BTA said on Tuesday it made a loss of 47 billion tenge in the first nine months of 2011, compared with a profit of 1 trillion in the same period last year.

BTA said the losses were driven by higher bad loan provisions totalling 49 billion tenge, as well as by a 15.5 billion tenge loss from current operating activity, including "negative dynamics" in financial instruments' prices.

According to data from the IMF, loans that are overdue by 90 days or more stand now at 28.7 percent of the banking sector's credit portfolio.

"We believe that it is necessary to assess the situation, so banks recognise related losses and if necessary, increase banking capital," David Owen, the IMF's deputy head for Far East and Central Asia said in Almaty on Monday.

Investors have this year expressed concerns over whether BTA would be able to pay bond coupons on time, although the bank met a $166.4 million payment in July and more recently repaid a $175 million loan.

Kazakh sovereign wealth fund Samruk-Kazyna Managing Director Peter Howes told Reuters in an interview last month the fund, which owns a 81.5 percent stake in the lender, would continue to support BTA.

BTA's former head, Mukhtar Ablyazov,fled to Britain in 2009 and Kazakhstan is seeking billions of dollars of compensation from him for alleged misappropriation. .

He denies the charges. (Reporting by Masha Gordeyeva and Katya Golubkova; Editing by Lidia Kelly and Erica Billingham)