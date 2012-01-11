LONDON, Jan 11 (IFR) - BTA Bank's failure to make a coupon payment on USD2bn of debt is tarnishing the reputation of Kazakhstan's banking sector, say investors.

The country's third-biggest bank, which missed the $150m payment on its due date of January 3, has until January 18 to make amends or risk triggering an outright default.

The bank is 81.5% owned by Samruk-Kazyna, Kazakhstan's sovereign wealth fund. Bondholders have threatened to drag Samruk into any legal dispute if the money is not paid.

"The question is whether Samruk is willing to step in before the Kazakh banking system's reputation and credibility are completely tarnished," said one portfolio manager in London.

However, a banker in Moscow, who specialises in the CIS, said he did not think the government would allow BTA to fail. "I do not think the Kazakh authorities will let BTA default and liquidate the bank despite the growing problems," he said. "For Samruk and its ultimate parent it is a matter of reputation."

The government has already saved BTA once after it was forced to restructure its debt following the onset of the credit crunch, a process that was completed in August 2010. The bank, though, is facing a second restructuring after posting a net loss of about USD1.4bn in the first nine months of 2011. Analysts reckon the lender needs at least USD4bn of extra capital to restore it to health and reduce funding costs.

Earlier this week Kazakhstan's central bank governor, Grigoriy Marchenko, moved to ease concerns about the bank by telling a press conference that the monetary authority would support a further restructuring, if necessary.

Moody's, the ratings agency, estimates that under a second restructuring the possible losses for BTA's senior bondholders may range between 30%-50%.

The coupon payments are due on BTA's 10.75% 2018s. Their price has recovered slightly after Marchenko's comments on Tuesday to reach to 19.25-21.25, up from their lows of 17-19.

On Wednesday, the bank announced its chairman, Marat Zairov, has resigned after just five months for health reasons. His deputy Askhat Beisenbaev will take on Zairov's responsibilities on a temporary basis. (Reporting by Bakyt Azimkanov, International Financing Review; IFR; Editing by Sudip Roy)