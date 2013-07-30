PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 1
March 1 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
July 30 BTG PLC : * Therasphere (R) recommended by Nice * Source text for Eikon: * For more news, please click here
March 1 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Renewable credits, corn, refining prices swing in volatile trade
* Open to lengthening telecom airwave licences to 25 yrs-source