(Corrects to amend value of acquisition in headline)

Dec 4 Btg Plc

* Acquisition of pneumrx

* Entered into an agreement to acquire pneumrx inc (pneumrx), a growing interventional pulmonology business, on a debt free cash free basis for an initial cash consideration of us$230 million (approximately £147 1 million) and up to us$245 million

* Acquisition will be funded in part by a cashbox placing with gross proceeds of approximately £150 million, representing approximately 5 per cent of company's market capitalisation