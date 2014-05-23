BRIEF-MHP approves interim dividend of $0.7492/shr
* Says board approved payment of interim dividend of US$0.7492 per share for 2016, equivalent to approximately US$80 million
May 23 BTG Plc :
* Ekosonic endovascular system receives FDA clearance for treatment of pulmonary embolism in USA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says board approved payment of interim dividend of US$0.7492 per share for 2016, equivalent to approximately US$80 million
MOSCOW, March 15 Russian gold and silver producer Polymetal said on Wednesday its 2016 net earnings rose 79 percent year-on-year to $395 million due to higher prices for precious metals and foreign exchange gains driven by a stronger rouble.
* Profit before tax growth of 31% to £46.0 million (2015: £35.3 million) driven by improved operating margins to 12.0% (2015: 9.7%)