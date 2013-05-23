UPDATE 1-Bayer cuts Covestro stake in 1.5 bln euro market transaction
* Bayer to publish more details on Wednesday (Adds details on stake, background on Monsanto financing)
LONDON May 23 BTG PLC : * Proposed acquisition of therasphere * To buy the targeted therapies division of nordion, for approximately US$200
million (£133 million) * Balance funded by part of the net proceeds of a placing of up to 32.8 million
new ordinary shares * Deal creates a leader in interventional oncology
* Bayer to publish more details on Wednesday (Adds details on stake, background on Monsanto financing)
* Align Technology announces acquisition of its Invisalign distributor for the Brazil market
* Alliqua Biomedical Inc announces termination of its agreement to acquire Soluble Systems Llc