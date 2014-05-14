SAO PAULO May 14 Grupo BTG Pactual SA, Latin
America's largest independent investment bank, is in exclusive
talks to buy wealth management firm BSI from Italian insurer
Generali SpA, according to a statement by Generali.
Sao Paulo-based BTG Pactual, controlled by billionaire
financier Andre Esteves, is seeking the purchase to add more
fee-related activities to the fast-growing banking empire he has
built since 2009, according to a source familiar with the
Brazilian bank's plans.
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Lisa Jucca.)