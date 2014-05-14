SAO PAULO May 14 Grupo BTG Pactual SA, Latin America's largest independent investment bank, is in exclusive talks to buy wealth management firm BSI from Italian insurer Generali SpA, according to a statement by Generali.

Sao Paulo-based BTG Pactual, controlled by billionaire financier Andre Esteves, is seeking the purchase to add more fee-related activities to the fast-growing banking empire he has built since 2009, according to a source familiar with the Brazilian bank's plans. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Lisa Jucca.)