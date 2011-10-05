* Sees rev at 160-165 mln stg vs analysts view of 139.6 mln stg

* Says revenue rise due to regulatory approvals for cancer drug

Oct 5 British pharmaceutical firm BTG forecast full-year revenue ahead of analysts' expectations, aided by a strong performance of its prostate cancer drug Zytiga during the first half.

The company now expects full-year revenue of 160 million pounds ($246.5 million)-165 million pounds, versus analysts estimates of 139.6 million pounds.

"A strong performance in the licensing and biotechnology business area, boosted by regulatory approvals for Zytiga and by a strong contribution from BeneFIX, has resulted in the group's overall financial performance in the first half of the year being well ahead of expectations," the company said.

Zytiga, works by blocking the synthesis of testosterone, which can fuel cancer growth.

The medicine was approved in the European Union in September and in the United States in May. Johnson & Johnson's Janssen unit has European rights for the product.

Shares in BTG, which also sells anti-poison treatments, rose 5.2 percent to 250.3 pence.

They have declined 16.5 percent in the last three months, compared with a 22 percent fall in FTSE Mid 250 Index . ($1 = 0.649 British Pounds) (Reporting by Purwa Naveen Raman in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)