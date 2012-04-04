* Ups FY revenue guidance to 190-195 mln stg

LONDON, April 4 British speciality pharmaceutical firm BTG on Wednesday raised its full-year revenue guidance after strong recent trade at its licensing and biotechnology businesses.

BTG, which sells niche anti-poison treatments among other drugs, raised its revenue estimate for the year to the end of March to between 190 and 195 million pounds ($303 million to $311 million) from previous guidance of 160 million to 165 million pounds.

"The new revenue estimate reflects revised expectations of approximately 29 million pounds in royalties on BeneFIX inventory following patent expiry in March 2011, the strong performance from Zytiga and also includes an unchanged estimate of approximately 10 million pounds of milestone payments," the company said in a statement.

BTG said trading at its specialty pharmaceuticals and interventional medicine business areas had performed in line with expectations.

Earlier this year BTG said the first of two U.S. trials of its varicose vein treatment Varisolve had met all its goals, bringing a launch of the long-delayed product a step closer.

"We anticipate another busy year ahead including the U.S. launch of Voraxaze, our planned new drug application for our varicose veins programme Varisolve and data from AstraZeneca's Phase IIb study of AZD9773," the company said.

Shares in BTG, which have risen 9 percent in the last three months, closed at 338.3 pence on Tuesday, valuing the group at around 1.1 billion pounds ($1.76 billion).

($1 = 0.6262 British pounds) ($1 = 0.6262 British pounds) (Reporting by Rhys Jones; Editing by Paul Hoskins)