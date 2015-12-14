(Adds comment from CEO and analyst, latest shares)
LONDON Dec 14 Specialist medicine company BTG
received a triple dose of good news on Monday as U.S.
regulators approved two new treatments and a clinical trial of a
novel lung device produced positive results.
U.S. green lights for Vistogard and Lumi, for chemotherapy
overdoses and tumours, and the success of PneumRx coils in
severe emphysema may help counter recent disappointment over
sales of BTG's varicose vein treatment Varithena.
BTG Chief Executive Louise Makin said the positive
developments demonstrated the company was delivering on its
strategy to become a world-leading specialist healthcare
business.
The success of PneumRx coils removes a key remaining risk to
the launch of the product in the United States, where it will
now be filed for approval in mid-2016.
Although Deutsche Bank analyst Richard Parkes said the
benefit appeared only modest in the PneumRx coils study, as
measured by the main outcome, secondary clinical results were
strong.
BTG shares, which have underperformed in recent months on
concerns about sales of Varithena, were 0.8 percent higher at
630 pence by 1110 GMT.
(Reporting by Ben Hirschler; Editing by Louise Heavens and Mark
Potter)