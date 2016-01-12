(Adds statement from BTG Pactual confirming talks to sell Pan
Seguros)
By Pamela Barbaglia and Tatiana Bautzer
LONDON/SAO PAULO Jan 12 French insurer CNP
Assurances has entered exclusive talks with Grupo BTG
Pactual SA to buy its 51 percent stake in Brazilian
insurer Pan Seguros, two sources familiar with the matter said
on Tuesday.
CNP Assurances has offered 1.6 billion Brazilian reais ($396
million) for the stake, outbidding major insurers including Axa
and MetLife, one of the sources said.
In a statement on Tuesday, BTG Pactual confirmed talks to
sell Pan Seguros, as well as its insurance broking unit Pan
Corretora SA, but did not name a prospective buyer. BTG Pactual
is selling assets to raise cash in the wake of the arrest last
year of its founder Andre Esteves.
CNP Assurances declined to comment.
Reuters reported on Monday that BTG Pactual had asked
bidders to submit binding offers for its Pan Seguros' majority
stake in February.
First round bids in December valued the business, which
provides life and home insurance, at between 1 and 1.3 billion
Brazilian reais ($300 million), several sources said.
Axa and MetLife submitted the highest offers in the initial
bidding round, with rivals Zurich, Assicurazioni
Generali and U.S.-based Liberty Mutual also taking
part, one of the sources said.
BTG Pactual took control of Pan Seguros last year.
Caixapar, the investment arm of Brazilian federal savings
bank Caixa Economica Federal, has the remaining 49 percent and
wants to hold on to it, the sources said.
CNP Assurances has been operating in Brazil since 2001
through Caixa Seguradora, a subsidiary owned jointly with Caixa
Economica Federal and CNP Assurances's local distribution
partner.
With more than 9 million policy holders, Caixa Seguradora
says it is Brazil's fifth largest insurance company and employs
more than 800 people in the country.
Latin American insurance markets are under penetrated,
insurance specialists say, providing an opportunity for
international insurers whose home markets are mature.
(Additional reporting by Maya Nikolaeva in Paris and Guillermo
Parra-Bernal in Sao Paulo; Editing by Alexander Smith)