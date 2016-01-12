SAO PAULO Jan 12 Grupo BTG Pactual SA, the
Brazilian investment bank selling assets in the wake of the
arrest of founder André Esteves, said on Tuesday that
discussions to sell a 51 percent stake in insurer Pan Seguros SA
are taking place.
In a securities filing, BTG Pactual said that at
this point it is not possible to assess whether discussions over
the sale of the stakes it does own in Pan Seguros as well as
insurance broker Pan Corretora SA will lead to bidders placing
binding offers. BTG Pactual did not say who those bidders are.
Reuters reported on Tuesday that France's CNP Assurances SA
entered exclusive talks with BTG Pactual for the
asset. According to sources, CNP Assurances offered 1.6 billion
reais ($396 million) for the stake.
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Chizu
Nomiyama)