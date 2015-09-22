MELBOURNE, Sept 22 Brazilian investment bank
Grupo BTG Pactual SA has agreed to take a team of
metals traders from Singapore-based merchant Gold Matrix
Resources Pte Ltd, as it centralises its commodity business in
the nation state and builds out its metals services to Asia, two
sources said on Tuesday.
The move is expected to help the Sao Paulo headquartered
bank expand its presence in South East Asia and India under Asia
Managing Director Ronen Arielly.
The bank has been extending on a push into commodities
underway since late 2012, as it takes advantage of regulatory
hurdles facing larger rivals on Wall Street.
Arielly previously worked as the Global Head of Ferrous
metals at commodities trader Trafigura, according to his
LinkedIn profile.
Gold Matrix is a small physical metals and scrap trading
house with strong links into South East Asia and India, set up
by Managing Director Pinaki Rath in Singapore a decade ago, well
before the nation state had built up its now considerable heft
as a commodities trading hub.
Its four traders are expected to move to BTG Pactual. The
firm is an associate trade member of the London Metal Exchange.
Officials at BTG Pactual and Gold Matrix in Singapore
declined to comment.
