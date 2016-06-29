(Adds details on spinoff terms, background)
BRASILIA, June 29 Grupo BTG Pactual SA
, Latin America's largest independent investment
bank, will issue a different class of shares as part of a plan
to spin off its commodities trading unit, according to a
securities filing on Wednesday.
The plan calls for the company's Banco BTG Pactual SA
subsidiary to create three types of shares that Grupo BTG
Pactual investors will receive as their stake in the recently
renamed commodities unit, Engelhart CTP SA.
Investors could convert those shares into so-called units of
Grupo BTG Pactual, the bank's most-traded class of stock. The
plan is subject to regulatory and shareholder approval, the
filing said.
The proposal comes almost three months after BTG Pactual
decided to separate the fast-growing commodity sales and trading
arm, rename it and make it independent. The decision came after
a rapid downsizing triggered by the arrest of founder André
Esteves in a corruption scandal in Brazil last November.
BTG Pactual will transfer up to $1 billion in Engelhart
stock to its shareholders, reducing its stake in the unit to
around 35 percent from 92 percent, it said in the filing. It
expects to complete the transaction, first announced in April,
in the third quarter.
BTG Pactual Commodities, as the unit had been called, was
backed by $1 billion in proprietary capital from the bank and
had about 700 employees at the end of last year. Sources told
Reuters that the unit reported a gross margin of around $650
million in the first 11 months of 2015.
