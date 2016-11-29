SAO PAULO Nov 29 Grupo BTG Pactual SA wants to
grab up to 10 percent of Brazil's market for wealthier retail
investments over the next five years, underscoring the growing
relevance of digital banking solutions in Latin America's No. 1
economy.
The money management startup known as BTG Pactual Digital
will first offer the bank's wealth management products to
clients of the platform, and later include those of competitors,
Chief Executive Officer Roberto Sallouti said at an event. The
market has about 650 billion reais ($191 billion) in assets
under management in Brazil, Sallouti said.
($1 = 3.4038 reais)
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal)