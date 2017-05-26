SAO PAULO May 26 Grupo BTG Pactual SA said on Friday that former Chairman Persio Arida will resign his board post and sell all his stock holdings in Latin America's largest independent investment bank.

Arida had quit as chairman in November and was replaced by Roberto Kalim. Grupo BTG Pactual said in a securities filing on Friday that Arida "wants to dedicate himself to his intellectual activities." (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer)