UPDATE 2-Norway's central bank keeps rates on hold, removes easing bias
* Chances of rate cut or rate rise now equal -economists (Adds detail)
SAO PAULO May 26 Grupo BTG Pactual SA said on Friday that former Chairman Persio Arida will resign his board post and sell all his stock holdings in Latin America's largest independent investment bank.
Arida had quit as chairman in November and was replaced by Roberto Kalim. Grupo BTG Pactual said in a securities filing on Friday that Arida "wants to dedicate himself to his intellectual activities." (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer)
FRANKFURT, June 22 The European Central Bank will not seek to ensure favourable financing conditions for any particular countries as it targets policy for the entire euro zone and not specific members, ECB Chief Economist Peter Praet told German magazine Spiegel's online edition.
ISTANBUL, June 22 The fact that Turkish banks are raising interest rates on deposits is a "big problem" and the government is considering measures to tackle this, an aide to President Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday.