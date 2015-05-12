BRIEF-West Mountain Environmental Corp's Chinese legal counsel files motion to refer contract dispute
* Chinese legal counsel filed motion to refer contract dispute with Shanghai Hehui Environmental Technology
SAO PAULO May 12 Grupo BTG Pactual SA's asset management unit on Tuesday closed fundraising for a new timberland fund, collecting $860 million from investors increasingly interested in forestry assets across Latin America.
The fund, known as BTG Pactual Brazil Timberland Fund I, will invest in timberland, forestry and related assets in the country and other countries in Latin America, according to a statement. Some of the fund's members include large global and Brazilian institutional investment firms.
The so-called Timberland Investment Group at BTG Pactual Asset Management currently manages over $3 billion in timberland assets. BTG Pactual Asset Management is Brazil's largest independent money manager and the nation's fourth biggest with over 167 billion reais ($55 billion) under management. ($1 = 3.0509 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
* Chinese legal counsel filed motion to refer contract dispute with Shanghai Hehui Environmental Technology
BRASILIA, March 23 The European Union has asked Brazil to voluntarily suspend all shipments of meat to its member countries to avoid imposing a ban that would take time to lift, but the Brazilian government has not agreed, EU diplomats in Brasilia told Reuters on Thursday.