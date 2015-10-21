SAO PAULO Oct 21 Recovery do Brasil SA, Latin
America's largest debt collector, is intensifying efforts to
allow consumers to renegotiate their defaulted debt as climbing
unemployment and a deep recession cause delinquencies to jump,
an executive said on Wednesday.
The company, which is controlled by investment banking
company Grupo BTG Pactual SA, is taking part in more
debt settlement campaigns and increasingly relying on online
renegotiation platforms to collect more debt in arrears from
borrowers, said André Calabró, Recovery's director of credit
recovery.
This week, Recovery and a unit of credit bureau Serasa
Experian are holding a debt settlement event in São Paulo to
encourage borrowers to renegotiate their debts. Similar events
have resulted in the approval of more than 20,000 renegotiation
deals between Recovery and individual borrowers, the company
said.
According to Calabró, loans in arrears are likely to keep
rising in coming months, as the Brazil's deepest recession in a
quarter century, rising urban unemployment and accelerating
inflation take their toll on household finances.
Brazil's economy is expected to shrink this year and next,
the first back-to-back annual contractions since the 1930s,
while domestic interest rates are among the world's highest.
That has made it harder for factories, farmers and individuals
to repay loans, increasing the number of delinquencies, unpaid
utility bills and bounced checks.
In a sign of economic hardship, an increasing number of
borrowers are avoiding renegotiating their liabilities upfront
and are instead asking debt collection companies such as
Recovery to parcel out their obligations in as many installments
as possible, he said.
"There has been a decline in recoveries, although not too
sharp, which is making us adjust our strategies to consumers'
ability to pay their obligations," Calabró said in an interview.
Brazil's recession is quickly hitting the quality of credit
card, auto and low-ticket working capital loans. Collateralized
credit such as payroll or mortgage credit have performed
relatively well, although signs of deterioration are showing.
Recovery oversees 50 billion reais ($12.7 billion) in
distressed debt loans.
($1 = 3.9346 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; EDiting by Steve
Orlofsky)