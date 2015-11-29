SAO PAULO Nov 29 Grupo BTG Pactual SA HAS
approached partners in Rede D'Or São Luiz SA, Brazil's largest
hospital chain, over the sale of its 12 percent stake in the
company, as the embattled investment bank struggles to stem
fallout from the arrest of its chairman, André Esteves, last
week, two sources with knowledge of the situation said.
Executives at São Paulo-based BTG Pactual had been
negotiating exiting part of its stake in Rede D'Or since August,
although Esteves' arrest sped up exit talks, said the sources,
who requested anonymity because the process remains private.
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Tatiana Bautzer;
Editing by Leslie Adler)