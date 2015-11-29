SAO PAULO Nov 29 Grupo BTG Pactual SA HAS approached partners in Rede D'Or São Luiz SA, Brazil's largest hospital chain, over the sale of its 12 percent stake in the company, as the embattled investment bank struggles to stem fallout from the arrest of its chairman, André Esteves, last week, two sources with knowledge of the situation said.

Executives at São Paulo-based BTG Pactual had been negotiating exiting part of its stake in Rede D'Or since August, although Esteves' arrest sped up exit talks, said the sources, who requested anonymity because the process remains private. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Leslie Adler)