SAO PAULO Nov 29 Financier André Esteves has resigned from all his posts at Grupo BTG Pactual SA, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said late on Sunday, indicating his partners are seeking to insulate the bank from its founder and largest shareholder.

Earlier in the day, Brazil's Supreme Federal Court agreed to keep Esteves, the bank's former chief executive and chairman, jailed for an indefinite period as prosecutors prepare to file charges against him for his alleged involvement in a corruption scandal.

Persio Arida, who was named acting CEO after Esteves's arrest on Nov. 25, will be named chairman, said the source, who requested anonymity because the matter is private. Huw Jenkins, the CEO of BTG Pactual's international operations, will become vice chairman, the source said.

Roberto Saloutti and Marcelo Kalim, the partners who were currently BTG Pactual's chief operating officer and chief financial officer, respectively, will be named co-CEOs, the source added.

The appointments are likely to be announced on Monday, the source added.

BTG Pactual declined to comment. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)