UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
SAO PAULO Feb 15 Profit at Brazil's Grupo BTG Pactual SA fell in the fourth quarter, as revenue in most business lines dropped in the wake of a dramatic balance sheet downsizing at Latin America's largest independent investment bank.
In a statement released late on Tuesday, BTG Pactual said net income totaled 652 million reais ($211 million) in the quarter, down 1 percent from the prior three months.
Annualized return on equity, a measure of profitability, rose slightly to 12.7 percent in the fourth quarter, the statement said, after a large interest-on-equity payment helped reduce shareholder equity by about 17 percent.
($1 = 3.0840 reais) (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Leslie Adler)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts