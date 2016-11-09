SAO PAULO Nov 9 Profitability metrics at Grupo BTG Pactual SA will likely rise in coming quarters as Latin America's largest independent investment bank deploys excess capital into core activities, Chief Executive Officer Roberto Sallouti said on Wednesday.

Return on equity will probably rise from the 11.2 percent reading posted in the third quarter as BTG Pactual seeks to bolster investment banking and asset management activities among other core segments, Sallouti said at a conference call to discuss quarterly results. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Marguerita Choy)