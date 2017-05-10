SAO PAULO May 10 Grupo BTG Pactual SA, Latin
America's No. 1 independent investment bank, is rapidly
regaining the ability to generate business flow in core
activities after a drastic balance sheet downsizing last year,
Chief Executive Officer Roberto Sallouti said on Wednesday.
In a conference call to discuss first-quarter results,
Sallouti said efforts to keep costs and banker compensation in
check as well as more risk-taking across Latin America were
paving the way for BTG Pactual to "increase
operational leverage."
Profit at BTG Pactual between January and March rose at the
fastest pace in five quarters after income from sales and
trading of currencies, equities and bonds more than doubled in
the period.
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Andrew Hay)