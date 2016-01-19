SAO PAULO Jan 19 Grupo BTG Pactual SA, the
Brazilian investment bank selling assets and cutting lending
since the November arrest of founder André Esteves, expects
access to funding gradually improving as its ability to generate
deal flow and revenue remains strong, co-Chief Executive Officer
Marcelo Kalim said on Tuesday.
Kalim, speaking at a conference call to discuss BTG
Pactual's decision to release fourth-quarter unaudited results,
said recurring revenue will likely rise from 2015 levels.
BTG Pactual has been selling assets and downsizing
operations following the arrest of founder André Esteves for
allegedly interfering in a corruption investigation. Esteves
left the bank days after his Nov. 25 detention.
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal)