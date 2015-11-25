SAO PAULO Nov 25 Grupo BTG Pactual SA, whose
chief executive was arrested on Wednesday under a sweeping
corruption probe in Brazil, plans to buy back up to 10 percent
of its outstanding shares in a repurchase plan over the next 18
months.
In a securities filing on Wednesday, BTG Pactual said the
plan will "aim to create value for shareholders." The company's
shares plunged 28 percent on Wednesday after CEO André Esteves
was arrested in Rio de Janeiro for allegedly trying to obstruct
an investigation into corruption st state-controlled oil
producer Petroleo Brasileiro SA.
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Tatiana Bautzer;
Editing by Paul Simao)