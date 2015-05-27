UPDATE 1-Dubai's Souq.com to make announcement on Amazon.com bid - sources
* Dubai's Emaar Malls said it bid $800 mln for Souq.com (Adds details, background)
SAO PAULO May 27 Brazilian investment bank BTG Pactual on Wednesday sold part of its stake in Brazilian hospital chain Rede D'Or to Singapore's sovereign fund for 1.6 billion reais ($509 million), the bank said in a market filing. ($1=3.14 reais) (Reporting by Reese Ewing; Editing by Chris Reese)
DUBAI, March 28 Middle Eastern online retailer Souq.com will make an announcement later on Tuesday about Amazon.com Inc's bid to buy 100 percent of the company from its shareholders, two sources familiar with the deal told Reuters.