LONDON May 19 British pharmaceutical company
BTG said its full-year profit was dampened by investment
in new products, including its Varithena varicose veins
treatment in the United States.
Chief executive Louise Makin said the company was laying the
foundations to create an interventional medicine business that
would generate revenue of $1.25 billion by 2021.
She said Varithena, which recorded sales of 1 million pounds
($1.55 million) in seven months since it was launched in
August, was on track to become a $500 million plus global
franchise.
"We always said it would take two years and it's going to
take two years," she said on Tuesday.
"The product feedback we are getting from the physicians and
the patients is first class. We are making progress with the
reimbursement companies, and we are guiding for strong growth
coming there in the year starting April 2016."
The group, which also makes anti-venom treatments for snake
bites, posted pretax profit of 26.7 million pounds, down 20
percent, in the year to end-March. Underlying revenue rose 21
percent to 367.8 million pounds.
Shares in the group, which reached 14 year highs in January,
were trading down 4.5 percent at 748.5 pence.
Analyst Nicholas Keher at Investec, who has a "buy" rating
on BTG, said profitability was slightly weaker than anticipated
and the Varithena number would raise questions on anticipated
growth rates,
"We think investor patience will be tested over the next
three-six months and, whilst we may see some further share price
weakness until the next catalyst, we are holding our nerve," he
said.
($1 = 0.6436 pounds)
(Reporting by Paul Sandle, editing by Louise Heavens)