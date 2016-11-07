PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Jan 26
Jan 26 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Nov 7 A U.S. unit of British drug company BTG Plc pleaded guilty on Monday to a misdemeanor related to its misbranding of the embolic device LC Bead, and will pay about $36 million to resolve its criminal and civil liability, the U.S. Department of Justice said.
The plea agreement for BTG's Biocompatibles Inc unit was filed with the federal court in Washington, D.C., the Justice Department said. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
Jan 26 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
LONDON, Jan 26 British car production reached a 17-year high last year, but the country's vote to leave the European Union contributed to a roughly 33 percent drop in investment in the sector, a car industry body said on Thursday.
Jan 25 Discovery Communications Inc's UK unit said on Wednesday negotiations with Sky Plc for a new carriage deal reached an impasse over a price dispute, threatening a blackout of Discovery channels from Sky's platform.