Nov 7 A U.S. unit of British drug company BTG Plc pleaded guilty on Monday to a misdemeanor related to its misbranding of the embolic device LC Bead, and will pay about $36 million to resolve its criminal and civil liability, the U.S. Department of Justice said.

The plea agreement for BTG's Biocompatibles Inc unit was filed with the federal court in Washington, D.C., the Justice Department said. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Bernadette Baum)