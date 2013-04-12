Frontline says DHT Holdings rejects improved offer
OSLO, Feb 28 Tanker firm Frontline said on Tuesday it had made a higher and final offer for rival DHT Holdings which was rejected.
LONDON, April 12 BTG's Varisolve treatment for varicose veins has been accepted for review by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, putting it on track for potential approval and launch during the first half of 2014.
The speciality pharmaceutical company is relying on the injectable, foam-based treatment to consolidate its transformation from a company that buys up patents and licenses them out into one marketing its own products.
BTG, which said on Friday that standard FDA review timelines suggested a decision in the first half of next year, has previously said global sales of Varisolve could reach $500 million a year.
Shares in the British group, which also sells snake anti-venom and enjoys royalties from Johnson & Johnson's prostate cancer drug Zytiga, were 1 percent higher by 0715 GMT.
OSLO, Feb 28 Tanker firm Frontline said on Tuesday it had made a higher and final offer for rival DHT Holdings which was rejected.
ZURICH, Feb 28 Roche is starting a second late-stage trial of investigational Alzheimer's drug crenezumab that it is developing with Swiss biotech AC Immune , shrugging off failures of similar drugs against the memory-robbing disease.
KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 28 Two women - an Indonesian and a Vietnamese - will be charged on Wednesday with murder over the killing in Malaysia of the estranged half-brother of North Korea's leader, Malaysia's attorney general said.