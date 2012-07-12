BRIEF-Parkway agrees to sell 49pct interest in Houston Greenway Portfolio
SAO PAULO, July 12 Brazilian investment bank BTG Pactual will provide most of a $500 million investment to form a new mining company with Roger Agnelli, the former chief executive of mining giant Vale , newspaper Estado de S. Paulo reported on Thursday.
Agnelli will run the operation and bring along options to buy mining projects for Chilean copper and Brazilian titanium, phosphate and potassium, the paper reported, without citing sources.
Agnelli is also negotiating the purchase of copper and iron ore projects in Angola with partners there, Estado added.
Press representatives for the companies could not be reached immediately for comment. An announcement is expected later in the day.
The new venture answers questions about the future of Agnelli, who helped turn Vale into the world's largest iron ore miner, but was forced out of the company in 2011 under government pressure.
Under Agnelli's leadership, Vale became the world's second largest mining company, with iron ore production jumping more than 80 percent and its stock soaring more than 1,200 percent. (Reporting by Brad Haynes; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
* Canada pension plan investment board signs agreement to acquire 24.5% interest in houston office portfolio
SAO PAULO, Feb 17 A federal judge in Brazil on Friday suspended an order that required two units of construction firm Odebrecht to make monthly payments amounting to 3 percent of their monthly revenues to a government account, according to a court document.