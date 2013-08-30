CAMPOS DO JORDÃO, Brazil, Aug 30 Brazil's
central bank, grappling with stubborn inflation, a red-hot labor
market and rampant government spending, is likely to keep
raising borrowing costs for a "reasonably long" period of time,
a senior banker at Grupo BTG Pactual SA said on Friday.
Pérsio Arida, a managing partner at São Paulo-based BTG
Pactual, the country's largest independent
investment bank, said the Brazilian economy is struggling with
symptoms of what he called an "overheated economy" - low
unemployment rates that trigger abnormally high inflation, low
productivity growth and an asymmetric expansion in credit.
The central bank is dealing with that by increasing the
benchmark Selic overnight rate in the absence of government
spending discipline, Arida, himself a former central bank
president, said at an event sponsored by BM&FBovespa SA
. Central bank policymakers raised the Selic for a
fourth straight time to 9 percent on Wednesday to bring down
inflation, which is near the ceiling of the official target.
"This contractionary stance at the central bank will
continue for a reasonably long period of time," Arida told an
audience in the Brazilian resort of Campos do Jordão. "The
perception that inflation is out of sync is sadly making the
work of policymakers much more difficult."
Arida's remarks underscore growing concerns over the impact
of President Dilma Rousseff's policies which, paradoxically,
aimed at jump-starting growth and lowering interest rates in
Brazil. Economists at the BM&FBovespa event said that instead of
meeting those goals, Rousseff's policies - such as extending
subsidized credit, hiking wages above inflation and endorsing a
weaker currency - are having the opposite effect.
The impact of a tumble in the real, Brazil's
currency, in recent months has yet to be felt, Arida said,
without elaborating. In fact, he noted, the need to stem the
impact of the real's 13 percent drop this year could lead the
central bank to lift rates further.
Alexandre Schwartsman, a former member of the central bank's
board, said changes in the level of interest rates could impact
the currency, but in the absence of tighter fiscal policy those
rate hikes might be ineffective to weigh down inflation.
FIGHT FOR CREDIBILITY
Investors have interpreted the central bank's active
intervention in the currency market to limit the real's slump
and its newfound vigor to fight inflation as a way to restore
credibility. Although good for the country, it probably took too
long for policymakers to adjust their policies, economists at
the BM&FBovespa event added.
A measure of the central bank's policy credibility
constructed by Rio de Janeiro-based Galanto Consultoria research
firm tumbled to less than 10 percent last month from a peak of
over 90 percent in 2007. The gauge is built using the number of
participants in a weekly central bank survey whose inflation
rate predictions match those of the monetary authority.
Yields on interest rate futures contracts and the currency
jumped on Friday after data showed economic growth beat
expectations in the second quarter. The real gained 0.4 percent
to 2.35 to the dollar, while the yield on the rate futures
contract due in January 2014 rose 2 basis points to
9.25 percent.
The government said on Friday that Brazil's gross domestic
product expanded 1.5 percent in the second quarter from the
prior three months. Although the number came above the 0.9
percent forecast in a Thomson Reuters poll, some investors such
as Mauá Sekular Investimentos' Luiz Fernando Figueiredo
questioned the sustainability of the numbers.
Arida pointed out that a recent surge in domestic debt
yields was brought about by "expectations of a normalization of
monetary policy conditions in the United States." The problem
is, he added, the actual policy tightening in the U.S. has yet
to happen.