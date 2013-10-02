SAO PAULO Oct 2 Grupo BTG Pactual SA
, Brazil's largest independent investment bank, hired
Claudio Berquo from JPMorgan Chase & Co, where the seasoned
dealmaker remained for about two decades, a source with direct
knowledge of the situation said on Wednesday.
Berquo will have a "strategic role" in BTG Pactual's
business, with no specific role being assigned to him, said the
source, who declined to be identified because the plans are not
public yet. The bank declined to comment.
Berquo took over JPMorgan's Brazilian unit in 2009 and in
April became head of private banking for the New York-based bank
in Brazil. He was replaced as JPMorgan's senior country officer
for Brazil by veteran banker José Berenguer Neto - himself for
years a senior executive and head of the investment banking and
retail banking units at Banco Santander Brasil SA.
Efforts to reach Berquo were unsuccessful.