SAO PAULO, July 12 Brazil's government must slash taxes and curb spending to spur economic growth, as protectionist measures and growing state intervention are undermining the country's competitiveness, billionaire financier André Esteves said on Thursday.

Brazil needs levels of government expenditure and a softer tax burden on its companies on par with those of peer emerging market nations, Esteves, the chief executive of investment bank BTG Pactual, said at an event in São Paulo. BTG Pactual is Brazil's sole listed investment bank.

While a recent decline in borrowing costs to single-digit levels will help fuel robust growth in Brazil over the next decade, more is needed to stoke economic development, he said.

"It is simply impossible to compete with countries where taxes are half the amount you pay here," Esteves said at the event.

Esteves is joining a growing choir of executives, economists and investors urging President Dilma Rousseff's administration to embrace an agenda of economic reforms to make Brazil a more attractive place to do business. According to the World Bank, Brazil is one of the places that offers more hurdles for business, ranking 129 in a sample of 183 countries.

The government has resorted to protectionism and subsidized lending to some sectors to protect jobs as well as Brazil's beleaguered manufacturing industry from Chinese competition. Though welcomed by companies, those measures have been criticized by economists and business leaders as falling short of the broad reforms necessary to ease the high tax burden and excessive red tape.

"Incentives are not necessarily the solution. Industry consumes energy, banking spreads. We need to fix the problem as a whole, not awarding privileges to one sector or the other," Esteves, who turned 44 on Thursday, said.

Brazil's economy could grow less than that of the United States this year, Esteves said. "Growth rates of 1 percent to 2 percent are mediocre rates."

BTG and Esteves have become symbols of Brazil's growing economic might, competing head to head with global investment banks in a country with bustling capital markets and a promising long-term growth outlook.

Since it was formed it 2009, BTG has been in a deal-making frenzy in Brazil and abroad as Esteves, the bank's CEO and majority shareholder, strives to turn the firm into the largest investment bank in emerging markets by the end of the decade. (Reporting by Aluísio Alves and Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Richard Chang)