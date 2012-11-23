SAO PAULO Nov 23 The board of Banco BTG Pactual SA, the investment banking unit of BTG Pactual Group , gave the go-ahead to a 391.87 million reais ($187 million) capital increase, according to a securities filing published on Friday.

Banco BTG Pactual will issue 19.87 million new common shares and 39.73 new million preferred stock that will be subscribed by the owners of a right known as "subscription bonus," according to the filing, dated Nov. 13.