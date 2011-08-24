* Deal would create Latin America's top securities firm
SAO PAULO, Aug 24 BTG Pactual, Brazil's largest
independent securities firm, and Chilean rival Celfin Capital
are in talks to combine their businesses in a deal that could
create Latin America's largest independent investment bank.
The deal remains subject to the completion of due diligence
and the approval of regulatory authorities from both countries,
Sao Paulo-based BTG Pactual [BTG.UL] said in a statement on
Wednesday. Terms of the negotiations were not disclosed.
The statement did not indicate whether BTG Pactual,
controlled by Brazilian billionaire financier Andre Esteves,
is buying a stake in Celfin or vice-versa.
But International Financing Review, citing people familiar
with the situation, said the Brazilian bank would be the
acquirer.
"The institutions believe that they share similar cultures
and that significant synergies could be created in the merger
that would benefit their respective clients, employees and
shareholders," the BTG Pactual statement added.
The move fits into the bank's plan to expand into other
fast-growing Latin American economies at a time when growth in
Brazil is beginning to slow. Santiago-based Celfin is a leading
financial and brokerage firm with operations in Chile, Peru and
Colombia.
Esteves has set a goal of making BTG Pactual the largest
securities firm from an emerging-market country by the end of
the decade.
The association between BTG Pactual and Celfin would
underpin the growing ties between local South American firms as
they seek to fend off bids from the world's biggest investment
banks.
MISSING IPOS, BOND OFFERINGS
Global powerhouses pursuing business in the region are
facing stiffer competition from local players, which are
deploying more capital to finance takeovers and making use of
their distribution and origination capabilities to facilitate
deals. [ID:nIFR64P91r]
Initial public offerings are thriving in Chile, as are
corporate debt sales in Colombia. In both countries, soaring
investment plans and strong consumer demand are fueling
economic growth.
According to International Financing Review, BTG Pactual's
focus on Brazil prevented it from riding a wave of IPOs in both
Andean countries that was a boon for local shops.
The firm topped Brazil's mergers and acquisitions rankings
in the first half as its focus on retail and other fast-growing
segments translated into $16 billion worth of announced deals
in the April-June period. [ID:nN1E76310V]
The Brazilian firm on Friday took the first step toward a
possible initial share offering by filing a request with
regulators to become a publicly listed company. The plan does
not imply "imminent" share or debt offerings in the Brazilian
markets.
